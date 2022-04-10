Service robots become "stars" of restaurant in Belgium

Xinhua) 09:57, April 10, 2022

A waiter gives instructions to a robot before serving dishes at a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas, East Flanders, Belgium, April 9, 2022. Two service robots, designed and manufactured in China, became the "stars" of a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium. They not only reduced the cost for the restaurant, but also won popularity among the customers. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A robot serves dishes at a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas, East Flanders, Belgium, April 9, 2022. Two service robots, designed and manufactured in China, became the "stars" of a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium. They not only reduced the cost for the restaurant, but also won popularity among the customers. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A customer takes the dishes served by a robot at a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas, East Flanders, Belgium, April 9, 2022. Two service robots, designed and manufactured in China, became the "stars" of a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium. They not only reduced the cost for the restaurant, but also won popularity among the customers. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A robot waits for orders at a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas, East Flanders, Belgium, April 9, 2022. Two service robots, designed and manufactured in China, became the "stars" of a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium. They not only reduced the cost for the restaurant, but also won popularity among the customers. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

