Service robots become "stars" of restaurant in Belgium
A waiter gives instructions to a robot before serving dishes at a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas, East Flanders, Belgium, April 9, 2022. Two service robots, designed and manufactured in China, became the "stars" of a restaurant in Sint-Niklaas in Belgium. They not only reduced the cost for the restaurant, but also won popularity among the customers. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
