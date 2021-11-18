Robots to offer helping hand in Olympic epidemic control

China Daily) 09:33, November 18, 2021

Robots have been dispatched to help with epidemic prevention and control at Wukesong Sports Center, where the ice hockey competition for the upcoming Winter Olympics will take place.

By spraying atomized mist on the ground, a robot for disinfection can disinfect as much as 36 square meters in one minute. Its battery can last for four to five hours.

For smaller areas, a robot carries out disinfection with ultraviolet rays, which is said to be more effective.

Another robot has a contactless hand disinfection device on its head. It can also walk up to people who are not wearing masks and tell them to wear one.

