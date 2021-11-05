Beijing Winter Olympics venue equipped with coffee-making robots, logistics robots

A variety of high-tech tools, including coffee-making robots and logistics robots, have been allocated to Wukesong Sports Center, the ice hockey venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

A robot acts as a barista at Wukesong Sports Center. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

After grinding coffee beans, a coffee-making robot from the sports center will place the resulting grounds in a percolator to brew a cup of coffee. The whole process only takes four minutes.

Another kind of robot is designed to help out with logistics at the sports center. The robot can carry goods weighing 30 to 300 kilograms, performing contactless distribution at the venue. Moreover, the robot can move freely, avoid obstacles and automatically recharge itself.

Staff members only need to put the goods they want to deliver on top of the logistics robot and it will carry them to a delivery station and unload them according to a preset route.

Photo shows a robot used for logistics work. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

"The robot will notify the pickup person with a text message when it arrives and costumers can pick up their goods with a verification code. After delivery, the robot returns to its docking station for disinfection and to recharge," explained Zhang Fan, a manager in charge of the logistics work at the venue.

In addition to coffee-making robots and logistics robots, the sports center is also equipped with contactless intelligent distribution cabinets that can facilitate the delivery of items during the last kilometer. The cabinets have functions such as intelligent storage and pickup, remote monitoring and data transmission.

