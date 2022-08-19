World Robot Conference 2022 held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:31, August 19, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. The WRC 2022 is held from Aug. 18 to 21 in Beijing. More than 500 sets of robots are displayed during the conference and over 30 of them make their world debuts in Beijing. The conference, which is held both online and offline, features three major events including forum, expo and competition. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors take pictures of robot dogs during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a 5G remote control excavator during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a nucleic acid testing booth using a robot to take samples during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People look at a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows an industrial robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People look at a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People look at a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A man looks at a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child shakes hands with a robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member controls a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows robot sorters during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A girl looks at a surgery robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a robot dog during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a cleaning robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People look at a demonstration of a battery production line during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors take pictures of robot dogs during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors take pictures of a bionic robot fish for underwater exploration during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A child shakes hands with a robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows robot dogs during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a humanoid robot during an expo of the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

