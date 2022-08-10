Unforgettable moments of dual Olympic city

(People's Daily App) 10:19, August 10, 2022

From 2008 to 2022, from summer to winter, Beijing, the first city in the world to host the summer and winter Olympic Games, ignites enthusiasm for sports. Let's review highlights of the 2008 and 2022 Olympics, savoring the two great spectacles and their unforgettable memories.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)