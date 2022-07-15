Charming China – Charming Beijing: Episode 2

Two episodes of the travel program “Charming China” have recently been broadcast to Australian viewers on Seven Network, one of Australia’s largest free-to-air television networks, showcasing the cultural charm of Beijing, an ancient capital as well as a modern cityscape.

In these two episodes, award-winning Australian TV presenter and producer Greg Grainger connected remotely with Amy Lyons, an Australian Youtube vlogger who is currently in China, and introduced Beijing's cultural relics and modern style to viewers in their country.

Beijing is the capital of China. It is not only China's political, economic, and cultural center but also an ancient capital with thousands of years of cultural development. Although today's Beijing has transformed increasingly into an international metropolis, it still maintains a whif of ancient history. The first episode takes viewers along to visit the classic landmark buildings at the central axis of Beijing. These include the city’s Bell Tower and Drum Tower, Shichahai, the Palace Museum, Qianmen Street, etc. In addition, audiences can also follow the camera to experience the food and customs of old Beijing. The series also showcases China's quintessential Peking Opera artform and mouth-watering Beijing-style hotpot.

The second episode provides a wonderful introduction to many of the landmark buildings in Beijing, such as the Great Wall, Universal Studios, the 798 Art District, Parkview Green, etc., letting viewers experience the rapid changes of Beijing, an international metropolis. It also showcases local leisure and special entertainment activities, such as visiting a hot spring to enjoy a quiet and leisurely health and wellness timeout.

The travel documentary “Charming China” series, launched in 2018, is jointly produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Greg Grainger TV in Australia. Each episode brings beautiful sceneries, as well as the historical and cultural stories of China to viewers in Australia and around the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)