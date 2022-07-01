Cai Qi elected Party chief of Beijing

Xinhua) 09:41, July 01, 2022

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi has been elected secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Beijing Municipal Committee.

Cai was elected to the post at the first plenary session of the 13th CPC Beijing Municipal Committee on Thursday.

