Beijing resumes normal operation of all subway stations

Xinhua) 10:25, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- All metro stations in Beijing that were closed due to epidemic prevention and control resumed operation on Sunday, according to the municipal transport commission.

The bus services that were earlier halted in Fengtai District have also resumed operation, according to Beijing Public Transport Group. More bus services will resume operation as the epidemic wanes.

Beijing has virtually cut off the transmission chain of a COVID-19 cluster related to a bar, and the epidemic situation in the city is improving, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Government, in a press release on Saturday.

The capital city reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

