Palace Museum sees more visitors as Beijing's epidemic situation improves

Xinhua) 08:54, June 20, 2022

A woman visits the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2022. As the epidemic situation in the city is improving, the number of visitors to the Palace Museum in Beijing has increased gradually. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

