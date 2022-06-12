Senior official inspects university in Beijing, stressing study of rule of law

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday inspected China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, where he stressed thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and contributing more to the law-based governance in the new era.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, visited exhibitions and held meetings with teachers, students and alumni who work as lawyers.

Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law forms the fundamental principle and action guidance for China to fully advance the law-based governance, said Guo, adding that the thought should be incorporated into school education, guiding students and faculty members to be fully committed to socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and to become more conscious of following the Party and obeying its commands.

Guo also called for strengthening research on major theoretical and practical issues on promoting law-based governance while giving top priority to enhancing political integrity in training legal professionals.

