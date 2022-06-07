Beijing reports zero local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:52, June 07, 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the 15 hours leading up to 3 p.m. on Monday, according to local authorities.

The capital city added five locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Monday.

The cases occurred across three districts in Beijing, with three in Fengtai, one in Chaoyang and one in Haidian, said Pang, adding that all the new cases were among those quarantined for observation.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Beijing had reported 1,822 local COVID-19 infections since April 22, Pang said.

Right now, the city has one high-risk area and six medium-risk areas.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)