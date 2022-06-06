Home>>
Restaurants resume dine-in service after over month long suspension in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 09:45, June 06, 2022
Customers queue to scan health codes to enter a restaurant at midnight after over month-long dine-in service suspension in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The dine-in service in Beijing resumed in most areas on Monday.
Customers queue to scan health codes to enter a restaurant at midnight after over month-long dine-in service suspension in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Customers dine at a restaurant at midnight after over month-long dine-in service suspension in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Customers dine at a restaurant at midnight after over month-long dine-in service suspension in Beijing, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
