Schools in Beijing prepare for national college entrance examination
Photo shows a preparation area for the college entrance examination at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The national college entrance examination will be held from June 7 to 10 in Beijing.
A teacher posts test room information at Dongzhimen high school in Beijing, June 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
A teacher disinfects desks at a class room at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
A storage room is set up at Dongzhimen High School in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Photo taken on June 1, 2022 shows a banner hanging at an exam venue at the Dongzhimen High School in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
A teacher arranges epidemic prevention supplies at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Photos
