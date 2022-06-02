We Are China

Schools in Beijing prepare for national college entrance examination

Ecns.cn) 13:30, June 02, 2022

Photo shows a preparation area for the college entrance examination at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

The national college entrance examination will be held from June 7 to 10 in Beijing.

A teacher posts test room information at Dongzhimen high school in Beijing, June 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

A teacher disinfects desks at a class room at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

A storage room is set up at Dongzhimen High School in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Photo taken on June 1, 2022 shows a banner hanging at an exam venue at the Dongzhimen High School in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

A teacher arranges epidemic prevention supplies at Dongzhimen high school, in Beijing, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)