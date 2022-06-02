Home>>
Beijing adds two more COVID-19 cases from community screening
(Xinhua) 09:46, June 02, 2022
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as of 3 p.m., including five among those quarantined for observation and two from community screening, an official told a press conference.
The epidemic has been effectively brought under control in Beijing, but there is still a risk of sporadic outbreaks in some areas, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
From May 22 to 31, a total of 340 new locally infected cases were reported in Beijing, while 400 patients were discharged from hospital during the same period, according to Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.
