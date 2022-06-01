We Are China

Beijing reports 14 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:08, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 14 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic case on Tuesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

