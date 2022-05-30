Some shopping malls restore offline business in Beijing
People shop at a mall in Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 29, 2022. Some shopping malls have resumed operations as Beijing further relaxed pandemic restrictions. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
