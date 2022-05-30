Beijing sees no community transmission of COVID-19 since Friday

Xinhua) 09:26, May 30, 2022

People shop at Beijing SKP shopping center in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing saw no community transmission of COVID-19 in the city from Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday, an official told a press conference Sunday.

The Chinese capital reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections from the end of Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, which were all among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Among the new infections, three were asymptomatic cases, Liu said.

People are about to get on a bus at a bus station in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A woman walks at Beijing SKP shopping center in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

A subway train of Line 15 arrives at China International Exhibition Center Station in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A man is getting on a bus at a bus station in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People shop at Beijing SKP shopping center in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

People are about to board a subway train at Shimen Station of Line 15 in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People walk on a road in Sanlitun, a popular shopping area in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People enjoy themselves at a shopping mall in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People buy beverages at a store in Sanlitun, a popular shopping area in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A subway train of Line 15 is about to arrive at Sunhe Station in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People walk in a department store in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People wait for a subway train at the Guomao Station in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People enjoy themselves at a shopping mall in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)