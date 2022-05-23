Pic story: government worker's efforts in fight against COVID-19 in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:27, May 23, 2022

Mei Xiaodong checks the medical prescriptions for residents under home quarantine in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2022.

Mei Xiaodong, 35, is a government worker of Chaoyang District of Beijing. Mei was sent to join the frontline staff's work at a community in the fight against COVID-19, helping residents under home quarantine to purchase medicines for chronic diseases.

Community workers, doctors and volunteers shoulder the responsibility of assessing, purchasing and delivering medicines ordered by residents via Wechat or phone calls. Since May 9, Mei and other staff members have bought medicines for residents for more than 100 times. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

