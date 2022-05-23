Home>>
Pic story: volunteer from Belgium helps fight COVID-19 in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 08:56, May 23, 2022
Iarroumets Jonathan guides residents to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, May 22, 2022.
North China's Tianjin Municipality saw a COVID-19 resurgence recently. Iarroumets Jonathan, a Belgian who has been living in Tianjin for a decade, registered as a volunteer in his residential community. Jonathan developed a deep fondness for Chinese culture at an early age, and came to live in China after graduated from college. Tianjin has become his second hometown. "Everyone is busy fighting the pandemic. I would also like to help," he said in fluent Mandarin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
