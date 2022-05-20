Home>>
Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:46, May 20, 2022
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 50 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 12 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Friday.
On Thursday, 39 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.
The Chinese capital also reported an imported confirmed case on Thursday.
