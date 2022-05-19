Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Citizens shop at a supermarket in Jing'an District of Shanghai, east China, May 17, 2022.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 191 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 82 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.
Apart from Shanghai, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Beijing and 34 in Sichuan.
Shanghai also reported 637 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 825 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 394 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 5,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.
