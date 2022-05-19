Home>>
Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 08:29, May 19, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 82 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 637 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
