Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:29, May 19, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 82 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 637 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

