Home>>
Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 09:42, May 18, 2022
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Tuesday.
Forty-seven cases were detected among people under closed-off management and nine were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said.
The national capital has reported 1,169 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 17 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 29 as medium-risk.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese company wins acclaim for technology transfer endeavors to drive Ethiopia's fight against COVID-19
- U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 1 mln: Johns Hopkins University
- U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11
- Almost 13.2 mln U.S. children infected with COVID-19
- New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.