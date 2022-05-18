Chinese mainland reports 227 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Residents are seen at a residential area in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 227 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 96 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Beijing and 49 in Sichuan.
Shanghai also reported 759 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 1,000 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 391 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 5,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- 391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections
- Feature: Chinese company wins acclaim for technology transfer endeavors to drive Ethiopia's fight against COVID-19
- U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 1 mln: Johns Hopkins University
- U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.