Chinese mainland reports 227 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:13, May 18, 2022

Residents are seen at a residential area in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 227 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 96 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Beijing and 49 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 759 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 1,000 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 391 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 5,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

