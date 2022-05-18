391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:44, May 18, 2022

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 211,948 as of Tuesday.

