391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:44, May 18, 2022
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 211,948 as of Tuesday.
