Wednesday, May 18, 2022

In pics: daily life in New York amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua) 16:14, May 18, 2022

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man at a COVID-19 testing site on Times Square in New York, the United States, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


Photos

