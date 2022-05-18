Home>>
In pics: daily life in New York amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Xinhua) 16:14, May 18, 2022
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man at a COVID-19 testing site on Times Square in New York, the United States, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Photos
