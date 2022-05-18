Home>>
Shoppers reappear in Fengxian district as Shanghai COVID-19 control measures ease
(People's Daily App) 11:12, May 18, 2022
The Shanghai government said Tuesday that all community transmission of COVID-19 outside quarantine areas had ended in all 16 districts.
The government is supervising a resumption of business in stages that began on Monday (May 16).
People in Fengxian district can return to the streets and go to the supermarket for some shopping.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
