Shoppers reappear in Fengxian district as Shanghai COVID-19 control measures ease

(People's Daily App) 11:12, May 18, 2022

The Shanghai government said Tuesday that all community transmission of COVID-19 outside quarantine areas had ended in all 16 districts.

The government is supervising a resumption of business in stages that began on Monday (May 16).

People in Fengxian district can return to the streets and go to the supermarket for some shopping.

