Home>>
Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19
(Xinhua) 10:28, May 17, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts, a municipal official said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hong Kong adds 4 countries to list of places of recognized COVID-19 jab records
- China-made very large ethane carrier delivered in Shanghai
- Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 infections
- Commentary: Washington's politicization of COVID-19 at expense of million lives
- Chinese health experts highlight COVID-19 vaccination urgency among elderly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.