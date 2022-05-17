Languages

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19

(Xinhua) 10:28, May 17, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts, a municipal official said Tuesday. 

