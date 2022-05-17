China's Hong Kong adds 4 countries to list of places of recognized COVID-19 jab records
HONG KONG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on Monday that it will accept the COVID-19 vaccination records issued by Ecuador, Kenya, Seychelles, and Venezuela as recognized records for persons arriving at Hong Kong who have stayed in overseas places.
The relevant arrangements will take effect on Wednesday local time. The HKSAR government also reminds persons traveling to Hong Kong that the COVID-19 testing certificates under the EU Digital COVID Certificate mechanism can serve as a documentary proof for pre-boarding nucleic acid tests.
The HKSAR government has implemented stringent inbound prevention and control measures for persons arriving in Hong Kong from overseas places. Persons who have stayed in any overseas place can only board a flight for Hong Kong if they are fully vaccinated and hold recognized vaccination records.
On Monday, Hong Kong registered 113 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 121 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.
