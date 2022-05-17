Home>>
Shanghai to gradually resume domestic flight services
(Ecns.cn) 11:49, May 17, 2022
A China Eastern Airbus A330 passenger plane is ready to take off during a flight training at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. Starting Monday, a small number of domestic flights began to leave or arrive in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A China Eastern Airbus A330 passenger plane prepares for landing on the runway during a flight training at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Passenger planes park at the shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
