Shanghai to gradually resume domestic flight services

Ecns.cn) 11:49, May 17, 2022

A China Eastern Airbus A330 passenger plane is ready to take off during a flight training at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. Starting Monday, a small number of domestic flights began to leave or arrive in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A China Eastern Airbus A330 passenger plane prepares for landing on the runway during a flight training at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Passenger planes park at the shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)