Shanghai reports 77 confirmed, 746 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:44, May 17, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 77 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 746 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

