Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID in 15 districts

Xinhua) 11:12, May 16, 2022

Residents show their nucleic acid test reports before entering a market in Jiading Distirct of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in 15 out of its 16 districts, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held Monday.

At present, the number of people living in "closed-off management areas" has dropped to no more than 1 million, and the epidemic has been effectively brought under control, according to the press conference.

The megacity, with a population of over 24 million, reported 69 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 869 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

