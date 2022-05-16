Languages

Monday, May 16, 2022

Chinese mainland reports 140 new local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 09:48, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 140 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 69 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

