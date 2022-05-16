Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.55 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 08:40, May 16, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,555,033 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,637 and some 10,874,157 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,887,449 cases followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,165,796 cases as of Sunday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

