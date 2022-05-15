448 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 11:30, May 15, 2022

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 448 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,454 as of Saturday.

