China's dynamic zero-COVID policy saves lives, recovers economy: Pakistani FM

Xinhua) 11:53, May 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that China's dynamic zero-COVID approach is particularly successful in eliminating the virus, saving countless lives and swiftly recovering its economy.

Zardari made the remarks during his virtual address to the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit co-hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal.

Every country and region will have to devise its own anti-virus strategy, and one-size-fits-all approach cannot be used to battle such pandemics, he said, adding that China's dynamic zero-COVID approach is rooted in China's realities.

Zardari also lauded China for providing COVID-related assistance to countries that needed it, besides Pakistan.

Talking about measures to control the virus, he said that any approach to deal with the pandemic must be grounded firmly in scientific evidence and logic, and responses, monitoring and evaluation should be guided by established methods of epidemiology and community medicine.

The top Pakistani diplomat also said that international cooperation and coordination are of fundamental importance to the success of national efforts.

"It has been evidently clear in the last two years that our survival hinges on our ability to work together," he said.

