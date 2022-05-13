Chinese mainland reports 312 new local COVID-19 cases, 227 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:58, May 13, 2022

A customer scans the QR code before entering a grocery store in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 312 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 227 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

