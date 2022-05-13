Home>>
Poster: U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 1 mln
(Xinhua) 08:15, May 13, 2022
One million American lives have lost to COVID-19, according to the White House.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Half of hospitalized COVID-19 infected report symptom two yrs after infection: study
- Americans in Cambodia say impunity, belligerence destroy U.S. image
- U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert
- Americans choose to disregard mounting daily deaths from COVID-19: The Guardian
- US epidemic incompetence creates 200,000 ‘COVID orphans’ with 75% of American children infected
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.