Americans choose to disregard mounting daily deaths from COVID-19: The Guardian

Xinhua) 11:16, May 12, 2022

LONDON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Many Americans, especially political leaders, want to push the pandemic as far behind them as possible, even as people continue dying from COVID-19 every day, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

"The United States is edging toward a grim milestone: one million dead from COVID-19. But there has been little recognition of the massive fatalities from the pandemic," the British newspaper said.

"It's a taboo subject. There's a rush to downplay and normalize this experience," Kristin Urquiza was quoted as saying. She is the co-founder of Marked By COVID, a grassroots group with more than 100,000 members who are advocating for a national day of remembrance.

There is an opportunity to understand what went wrong and correct the path, but before that can happen, first the country needs to look at its losses and understand them, said the report, citing Urquiza.

