571 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:34, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 571 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 208,526 as of Wednesday.

