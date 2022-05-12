Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 10:10, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, said local authorities during a press conference held Wednesday.

The new cases were all detected among personnel under closed-off management. Among the new infections, 19 are asymptomatic carriers, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, during the conference.

Meanwhile, no patient with severe COVID-19 symptoms was found.

Mass nucleic acid testings were organized in Beijing Tuesday, with over 14.5 million residents sampled.

Among the samples, two tubes collected in a mixed testing approach from Haidian and Tongzhou districts were found to be positive. Relevant test result review and disease prevention and control measures are underway, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Hidden transmission sources in communities still exist and Beijing will use antigen testing as a supplementary measure to screen key risk groups and staff in key industries, according to local health authorities.

