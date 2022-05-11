Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Home>>

Moments of everyday life in a makeshift hospital in east China’s Shanghai

(People's Daily Online) 13:47, May 11, 2022
Moments of everyday life in a makeshift hospital in east China’s Shanghai
The meals offered in the hospital contain several varieties and taste good. By providing enough nutrition, the food will help patients make a speedier recovery. (Photo/Qian Youyi)

A COVID-19 patient under quarantine in a makeshift hospital in east China’s Shanghai has recorded moments of everyday life in the hospital with a camera.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories