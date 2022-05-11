Home>>
Communities of color suffer more in pandemic: media
NEW YORK, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, which is driven largely by racial health disparities, the Chicago Tribune reported Monday.
Worse still, studies have repeatedly shown that communities of color receive less routine and lower quality health care.
These two factors taken together have led to a COVID-19 mortality rate more than twice as high in people of color as it is in white people.
