Chinese mainland reports 302 new local COVID-19 cases, 228 in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 10:01, May 11, 2022
A customer scans the QR code before entering a grocery store in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 302 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 228 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
