Shanghai's Pudong clears 2.7 bln USD worth of goods despite COVID-19 impact

Xinhua) 09:18, May 11, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's Pudong Customs has cleared goods worth 2.7 billion U.S. dollars from March 28 to May 8 despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to customs statistics.

The customs handled 22,000 customs declarations and ensured the smooth passage of 2.75 million tonnes of goods during the period, the statistics showed.

Pudong has among the most complete integrated circuit (IC) industry chains in the region. The customs has taken a series of measures to facilitate the clearance of relevant raw materials and equipment around the clock, it said.

During the period, the customs cleared IC products worth around 260 million U.S. dollars in the Shanghai Jinqiao Comprehensive Bonded Zone, where IC enterprises are clustered.

