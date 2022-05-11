Home>>
817 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:02, May 11, 2022
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 817 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 207,955 as of Tuesday.
