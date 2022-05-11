Home>>
Shanghai reports 228 confirmed, 1,259 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:14, May 11, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 228 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,259 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
