We Are China

Shanghai reports 228 confirmed, 1,259 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:14, May 11, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 228 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,259 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)