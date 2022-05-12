China has provided over 2.2 billion COVID vaccine doses to world

May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China has provided more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to over 120 countries and international organizations by Wednesday, most of which are developing countries, new official data showed.

China was the first to support the waivers of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and to conduct vaccine production cooperation with other developing countries. By far, China has carried out vaccine production cooperation with 13 countries and inked cooperation documents with eight countries.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has conducted the global emergency humanitarian action on the largest scale with the widest coverage in the history of the People's Republic of China.

By early May, China has altogether offered anti-COVID supplies to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, including 4.6 billion protective gowns and more than 430 billion face masks, according to the data acquired by Xinhua on Wednesday.

China has also sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries and shared COVID-19 prevention and control experience with over 180 countries and international organizations.

As China has taken an active part in COVAX and ACT-A under the World Health Organization framework, China has so far donated 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX for the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.

