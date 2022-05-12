Chinese mainland reports 222 new local COVID-19 cases, 144 in Shanghai
A customer scans the QR code before entering a grocery store in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 222 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 144 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 35 in Beijing and 21 in Henan.
Shanghai also reported 1,305 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Wednesday, out of a total of 1,630 such cases newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 571 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Wednesday, there were 7,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
Wednesday saw five deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.
