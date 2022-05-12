Home>>
Shanghai reports 144 confirmed, 1,305 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:31, May 12, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 144 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,305 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.
