Shanghai reports 144 confirmed, 1,305 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:31, May 12, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 144 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,305 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

